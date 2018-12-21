SADDLE RANCH MEDIA INC (OTCMKTS:SRMX) had an increase of 19.86% in short interest. SRMX’s SI was 17,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 19.86% from 14,600 shares previously. It closed at $0.0007 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) formed triangle with $41.25 target or 9.00% above today’s $37.84 share price. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) has $5.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.45M shares traded or 46.70% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70

Among 7 analysts covering Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Fortune Brands has $7300 highest and $40 lowest target. $57.67’s average target is 52.40% above currents $37.84 stock price. Fortune Brands had 7 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow. Bank of America downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, August 10 to “Underperform” rating. As per Monday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, December 10. Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $40 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, September 6.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $256,565 activity. WATERS RONALD V sold $256,565 worth of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) on Friday, October 5.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.34 million for 9.96 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.