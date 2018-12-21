Foster & Motley Inc increased Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) stake by 42.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc acquired 6,725 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 22,656 shares with $1.97 million value, up from 15,931 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc now has $29.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 822,809 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Tat Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TATT) had an increase of 57.14% in short interest. TATT’s SI was 1,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 57.14% from 700 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Tat Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TATT)’s short sellers to cover TATT’s short positions. The SI to Tat Technologies LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.03%. It closed at $6.26 lastly. It is up 40.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TATT News: 26/03/2018 – YAN TAT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$24.3 MLN VS HK$23.4 MLN; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Says Lookout for `Tit-for-Tat’ War on Trade (Video); 26/03/2018 – CORBYN CONDEMNS RUSSIA’S TIT-FOR-TAT RETALIATION; 09/03/2018 – Fed’s Evans Says ‘Tit-for-Tat’ Tariff Escalation Would Be Unhealthy (Video); 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Yan Tat Group Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 – JUNCKER: EU READY FOR TIT-FOR-TAT LEVIES, WTO COMPLAINT VS U.S; 14/05/2018 – TAT TECHNOLOGIES NAMES CFO; 06/03/2018 Retaliating With Tit for Tat Will Not Resolve Tariff Issue: Marchionne (Video); 14/05/2018 – TAT Technologies Names Ehud Ben Yair CFO Effective May 13; 22/03/2018 – TAT, ASEAN, South Asia and the South Pacific Move Forward Family Fun in Amazing Thailand Campaign, Aiming to Push Thailand a Destination for Family Tourism

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Corporation holds 16,700 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Summit Fincl Wealth holds 1.53% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 64,482 shares. California-based Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Smith Salley & has 0.5% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 36,259 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.24% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Adirondack Communications holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Group owns 3,410 shares. Capital Ca reported 28,931 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 60,913 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,590 are held by Burney. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 38,498 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Company reported 2,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 333,780 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

More important recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) – Today’s Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Class 8 truck orders fall in November – Seeking Alpha”, Gurufocus.com published: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Dividend Machine Eaton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Eaton had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1 with “Underweight”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Monday, August 13. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Friday, September 21 to “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $80 target. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK) stake by 8,535 shares to 23,283 valued at $3.09M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,125 shares and now owns 45,570 shares. Chubb Ltd was reduced too.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.56 million. It designs, develops, and makes a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as makes heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis.