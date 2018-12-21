Foster & Motley Lowered J M Smuckers Co (SJM) Position; TAURIGA SCIENCES (TAUG) Shorts Raised By 226.92%

TAURIGA SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:TAUG) had an increase of 226.92% in short interest. TAUG’s SI was 17,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 226.92% from 5,200 shares previously. With 162,400 avg volume, 0 days are for TAURIGA SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:TAUG)’s short sellers to cover TAUG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0206. About 467 shares traded. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased J M Smuckers Co (SJM) stake by 21.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,521 shares as J M Smuckers Co (SJM)’s stock declined 9.99%. The Foster & Motley Inc holds 12,965 shares with $1.33M value, down from 16,486 last quarter. J M Smuckers Co now has $11.11B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 282,239 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 06/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert from market research firm on J.M. Smucker; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo

Tauriga Sciences, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and licensing of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The company has market cap of $1.16 million.

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, down 17.60% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.5 per share. SJM’s profit will be $234.34M for 11.86 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.07% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. JM Smucker had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, November 29. Susquehanna maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Wednesday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Credit Suisse.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $964,111 activity. BELGYA MARK R had sold 5,000 shares worth $545,750 on Tuesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 20 Penrose Jill R sold $55,048 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 518 shares. Knudsen Jeannette L sold $166,104 worth of stock. SMUCKER MARK T had sold 2,500 shares worth $277,550 on Monday, July 16. 20,000 shares were bought by SMUCKER RICHARD K, worth $2.06 million on Friday, November 30.