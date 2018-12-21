Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) stake by 4.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 1,124 shares as W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW)’s stock declined 18.99%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 21,994 shares with $7.86M value, down from 23,118 last quarter. W.W. Grainger Inc. now has $15.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $280.43. About 136,005 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 3 analyst reports since September 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

06/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/09/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $8 New Target: $8.25 Maintain

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications stated it has 760,381 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp reported 5,992 shares stake. Saturna has 81,600 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Usa Portformulas holds 1,434 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cadence Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 3,710 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Llc accumulated 674,338 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs invested in 10,753 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 29,986 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd reported 42,146 shares. Hbk Investments LP stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 8,696 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp invested in 16,832 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. Tapia Eric R sold 1,534 shares worth $518,784. 1,000 shares were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P, worth $360,177. 14,990 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) shares with value of $5.52M were sold by HOWARD JOHN L.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63 million for 19.58 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,322 shares to 202,291 valued at $28.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) stake by 5,926 shares and now owns 80,948 shares. Valvoline Inc. was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GWW in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 19. Gabelli downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Monday, July 16 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $358 target in Wednesday, August 22 report.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. It has a 30.91 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.59 million activity. Hughes Michael C. also bought $99,995 worth of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) on Friday, November 30. The insider Hsieh Jackson sold 214,787 shares worth $1.69M.