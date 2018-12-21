Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 29.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,390 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, up from 34,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 1,018 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 44.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 2.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.71M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $675.52 million, up from 5.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 2.12M shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA – – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 7,300 shares to 4,418 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (THD) by 5,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,665 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive. Texas Instruments had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Rosenblatt. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, October 27 report. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Mizuho maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Wednesday, January 25. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 22.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Busey Trust has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.31% or 334,934 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advisors Ltd holds 2,827 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 2,488 shares. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 0.36% or 32,670 shares. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Md has invested 2.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Dallas Securities has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% stake. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assocs Lp has invested 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Duff & Phelps Invest, Illinois-based fund reported 10,285 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc stated it has 8,758 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp has 0.25% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 763,788 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Texas Instruments (TXN) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Texas Instruments (TXN) – Nasdaq” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TXN, GERN, V – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Cronos Stock Should Be a Buy â€” Just Not Yet – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “We Did Not Buy BUD – And Are ‘Weiser’ For It – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev: Love The Beer Giant – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Enters Partnership with Ambev’s (BUD) Labatt – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris parent invests $2.4 billion in Cronos cannabis – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 47 investors sold BUD shares while 149 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 69.22 million shares or 4.63% less from 72.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chilton Lc stated it has 2,461 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,006 shares. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 11,631 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 11,400 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 209,395 shares in its portfolio. Farallon Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 293,109 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne reported 2.71% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 53,847 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 12,163 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 0% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 48,412 shares. First Manhattan has 0.6% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 1.30 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Weik Mngmt holds 21,925 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, June 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 21 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, November 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 5 with “Underweight”. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, October 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 26. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 5 report.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $200.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 806,437 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $87.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 843,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,786 shares, and cut its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).