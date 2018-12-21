Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 22,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.01M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 3.41 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 13.42% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 07/05/2018 – Momentum Worldwide Unveils “First Cut” – An Enhanced Golf Division In Partnership With The Moore Group; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Prog; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 3.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 39,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.44 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.33. About 6.95M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 24.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.7 per share. SYF’s profit will be $625.29 million for 6.42 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.40% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $26.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tailored Brands Inc by 34,029 shares to 167,493 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 7,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT).

