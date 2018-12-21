From December 20-21 Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) has moved down more than -2.22%

Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-4.10623E-05 or -2.22% trading at $0.0018067412. According to Top Crypto Analysts, Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) eyes $0.00198741532 target on the road to $0.00334467170161057. RKC last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0018478035 and low of $0.0018067412 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0018478035.

Royal Kingdom Coin (RKC) is up 9.30% in the last 30 days from $0.001653 per coin. Its down -39.33% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.002978 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago RKC traded at $0.005477. RKC has 15.00M coins mined giving it $27,101 market cap. Royal Kingdom Coin maximum coins available are 15.00 million. RKC uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 10/07/2017.

Royal Kingdom Enterprise Limited is a brand and project manager that follows a transformation management process geared towards innovation, in order to create fast solutions tailored to the needs of the market.

With a focus on several sectors of the market, based on Blockchain technology applications, Royal Kingdom Entreprise generates flexibility and adaptation that results in a wide range of investment possibilities in new projects.