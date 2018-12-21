Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 8.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 5,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,542 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.24 million, up from 62,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 5.72 million shares traded or 37.36% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 21.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO REITERATES THAT INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL ENTIRELY FAILS TO VALUE GROUP’S INTRINSIC BUSINESS WORTH, PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal

Burney Co decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 8,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.31M, down from 176,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 6.82 million shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Low-Priced Stocks Under $10 for the New Year – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenterPoint Energy: Attractive Opportunity At A Low Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 Death Cross Stocks to Ditch Now – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Loweâ€™s Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “All the Stores Loweâ€™s Will Close in the Coming Weeks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 19,654 shares to 30,902 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5.86 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 815,860 shares. 83,422 were accumulated by Smith Salley & Assocs. Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 94,372 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc holds 337,133 shares or 4.8% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,601 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.39% or 19,661 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 59,416 shares stake. Van Eck Associate invested in 111,999 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trust Inv Advisors has 0.73% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,230 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 30,329 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,552 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stack Fincl, a Montana-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 78,105 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, August 24. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80 million.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by S&P Research. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, November 19.

Among 19 analysts covering International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. International Paper Company had 86 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 11. Credit Suisse maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Friday, October 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 27. On Thursday, September 22 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 8 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”.

More news for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s article titled: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold IP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 319.50 million shares or 3.11% less from 329.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.65% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 21,562 shares. James Inv Research invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Essex Financial Ser holds 6,299 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt holds 50,600 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 44,452 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 454,951 shares. Charter Tru has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Foster Motley accumulated 24,711 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.86% or 44,576 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 41,493 shares. American Century Companies Inc stated it has 829,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First National Trust Com invested 0.24% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).