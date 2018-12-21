Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 4.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,385 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.89 million, up from 76,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $147.4. About 1,652 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 2140.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 72,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,175 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 1.52 million shares traded or 33.52% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 6.62% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.62% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Illinois Tool Works Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation +3.5% on guidance boost – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rockwell Automation declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “One Quarter Doesn’t Break, Or Make, Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 6 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 83 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Gabelli on Wednesday, April 19. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of ROK in report on Wednesday, September 9 with “Underperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 28 by Langenberg. The stock of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Wednesday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was initiated by HSBC. On Friday, September 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Mkt Perform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, October 15. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $948.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,861 shares to 143,509 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,324 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $9.66 million activity. Kulaszewicz Frank C sold $1.12M worth of stock. Murphy Robert B had sold 428 shares worth $75,321 on Monday, December 3. Another trade for 3,834 shares valued at $674,943 was made by MCDERMOTT JOHN P on Monday, December 3. Goris Patrick P. sold $29,685 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) on Friday, December 7. The insider CRANDALL THEODORE D sold $2.36 million. $113,414 worth of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) shares were sold by Wlodarczyk Francis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 40,286 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 5,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Limited accumulated 1.02% or 77,901 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.02% or 10,169 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based State Bank Of America De has invested 0.1% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 6 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1.61 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.21% or 27,033 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.25% or 11,708 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.06% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has 1,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 4,780 shares. Community Bancorporation Na stated it has 1,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg owns 0.24% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 166,284 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.46, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 196.09 million shares or 0.23% more from 195.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.27 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 24.20M shares. First Personal Services has 604 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 178,439 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.52% or 785,535 shares. First Eagle Investment Ltd holds 0.86% or 11.53M shares in its portfolio. Schwab Charles Invest holds 1.23M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 377,456 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 3,139 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 307,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies accumulated 7,400 shares. The New York-based Secor Capital Advsr LP has invested 0.06% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Menta Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 20,920 shares. Synovus Corporation reported 18,545 shares stake.

Among 17 analysts covering Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Brown & Brown had 63 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, September 1 to “Hold”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) rating on Thursday, August 17. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $43.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) rating on Tuesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $2800 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 19 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Monday, March 21 to “Market Perform”. Suntrust Robinson downgraded Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on Thursday, January 7 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 24 by Zacks. The rating was initiated by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 28. The stock has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 7. On Wednesday, January 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $9.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) by 411,606 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $31.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 33,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Townebank (NASDAQ:TOWN).