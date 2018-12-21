Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.50, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 19 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 35 reduced and sold positions in Seachange International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 20.39 million shares, down from 23.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Seachange International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 6 New Position: 13.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased Quidel Corp (QDEL) stake by 4.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 7,799 shares as Quidel Corp (QDEL)’s stock declined 33.12%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 185,536 shares with $12.09M value, down from 193,335 last quarter. Quidel Corp now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 178,051 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has risen 20.89% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.89% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q REV. $169.1M, EST. $151.5M; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Rev $169.1M; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Diagnostic Hybrids, Inc.- Quidel MicroVue Intact PTH EIA, Model 8044. An enzyme immunoassay for the quantification of; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quidel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QDEL)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold QDEL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.12% more from 34.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 0.12% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 185,536 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,831 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 652,048 shares. Girard Prtn Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 40 shares. Geode Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 359,923 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 47,949 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 354,800 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 3,526 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 19,669 shares. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.03% or 333,282 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co stated it has 174,679 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Among 4 analysts covering Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Quidel had 6 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Craig Hallum downgraded Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, September 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, December 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, December 10. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 590.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $17.58 million activity. Brown Thomas D had sold 15,600 shares worth $1.09M on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $68,284 were sold by SLACIK CHARLES P on Friday, August 10. $166,938 worth of stock was sold by POLAN MARY LAKE PH D on Tuesday, August 28. $680,938 worth of stock was sold by Russell Edward Keith on Thursday, July 12. 15,000 shares were sold by STEWARD RANDALL J, worth $922,653 on Monday, December 3. BRYANT DOUGLAS C sold $1.10 million worth of stock or 18,033 shares. Another trade for 17,596 shares valued at $1.24M was made by Abney Michael Donald Jr. on Friday, August 17.

More notable recent Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quidel Receives CE Mark for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Quantitative Vitamin D Assay for Use With Sofia Instrument – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quidel Receives CE Mark for Point-of-Care Sofia® 2 Lyme+ Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia 2 Instrument – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Quidel, Granite Construction, FireEye, Consolidated Edison, EnPro Industries, and Blueprint Medicines â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quidel Comments on California Court Ruling – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acorda down 12% on Goldman cut in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) stake by 63,498 shares to 509,323 valued at $28.73M in 2018Q3. It also upped Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) stake by 33,222 shares and now owns 391,949 shares. Crown Cork & Seal Co (NYSE:CCK) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 108,225 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 48.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 2.46% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 748,077 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 150,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Management Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 122,892 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.