Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased Mar (MAR) stake by 38.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 13,539 shares as Mar (MAR)’s stock declined 13.21%. The Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc holds 21,595 shares with $2.85M value, down from 35,134 last quarter. Mar now has $35.54B valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.19. About 279 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR C$92M; 04/04/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SERIES X NOTES DUE 2028 OFFERING OF UPTO $450 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal

Among 7 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. LogMeIn had 8 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $90 target in Friday, July 27 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, September 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, July 27. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 27. Oppenheimer upgraded LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) rating on Monday, October 1. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $105 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

26/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $113 Maintain

01/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $105 Upgrade

07/09/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $105 New Target: $112 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $120 Maintain

27/07/2018 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135 New Target: $95 Downgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

27/07/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $140 New Target: $90 Downgrade

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 29.97 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “8 Stocks That Could Be Google Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Digitaljournal.com published: “NASDAQ:CTXS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Citrix Systems, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 543,504 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.06 million activity. Shares for $1.69 million were sold by Simon Michael K on Monday, September 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold LogMeIn, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Champlain Prns Lc owns 1.53M shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. 1,088 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Company. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated has 0.09% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 5,555 shares. 33,346 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Group One Trading L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.81 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co holds 1.92% or 2.58M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 26,588 shares. Ellington Management Ltd owns 0.17% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 7,300 shares. 13D Ltd Liability reported 18,472 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Landscape Mngmt owns 17,002 shares.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MAR Stock Drops on News of Marriott Data Breach – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MAR July 2019 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Will High Input Costs Mar General Mills’ (GIS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/30/2018: MAR,CULP,ELY – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.