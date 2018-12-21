Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 36.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 29,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,082 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.50 million, up from 80,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.27. About 6.37 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT

Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 16.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,252 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.77M, down from 12,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $213.71. About 3.83 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GILD shares while 500 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 374 raised stakes. 963.01 million shares or 1.52% less from 977.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 107,387 shares. Strs Ohio reported 875,659 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.02M shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp has 5,892 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sns Gp Llc accumulated 0.46% or 24,940 shares. Arga Investment Limited Partnership invested 0.57% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nippon Life Investors Americas Incorporated has 209,476 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Beaumont Finance Prtn Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,134 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 233,361 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 29,237 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sit Inv Associates owns 8,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brookmont Cap Mngmt has 37,895 shares. Stralem holds 0.22% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 9,400 shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 12,220 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 139 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, October 29. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $77.0 target. As per Wednesday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 3 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Jyske Bank on Thursday, September 10. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, October 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Monday, August 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $82.0 target. PiperJaffray downgraded the shares of GILD in report on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Wednesday, July 29 report.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead: More Of The Same – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) to Launch Generics for Leading HCV Treatments – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CAR-T Cells In The Real World – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More Revenue Declines For Gilead? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Gilead Sciences vs. Celgene – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $18.19 million activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Finl Sector (IYF) by 3,960 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J Com (NYSE:NFG) by 15,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,637 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating. Wunderlich maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 21. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $278 target in Friday, June 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, October 19. The rating was initiated by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 10. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Wednesday, October 7 by Susquehanna. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, October 7 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, June 8. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, December 15 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe’s Short-Term Upside Is Constrained By Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, TripAdvisor, Adobe and Stamps.com – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone, Costco and Adobe are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.