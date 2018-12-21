FundRequest (FND) soars 8.40% on December 20-21

It was good day for FundRequest (FND), as it jumped by $0.000345054200000001 or 8.40%, touching $0.0044532834. Top Crypto Analysts believe that FundRequest (FND) is looking for the $0.00489861174 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0133229009837546. The highest price was $0.0044729677 and lowest of $0.0039970708 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0041082292. It last traded at CoinBene exchange.

For a month, FundRequest (FND) tokens went down -16.78% from $0.005351 for coin. For 100 days FND is down -63.65% from $0.01225. It traded at $0.1183 200 days ago. FundRequest (FND) has 98.61M coins mined with the market cap $439,145. It has 98.61M coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/11/2016. The Crypto FND has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FundRequest is an integrated platform to fund open source projects, thus financially incentivizing the open source community. The platform allows developers to fix bugs or to program additional features for an existing application.

FundRequest will be developed on the Ethereum Blockchain, and aims to leverage upon a decentralized ecosystem as it reduces both operational and regulatory burdens and protects against organisational corruption such as fraud and embezzlement. FundRequest creates smart contracts to incentivize developers to solve a problem in the open source community.