Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 103,195 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.07 million, up from 86,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $106.36. About 6.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 88.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 414,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,106 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.51M, up from 467,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 4.41M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $508,690 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, December 12. Shares for $15.05M were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. Shares for $5.73M were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,871 shares to 304,094 shares, valued at $13.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,848 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. Willingham Gary W. sold $924,225 worth of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $26.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.59 million shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $19.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 72,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,862 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).