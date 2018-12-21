Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 761,715 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 38.50% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.75 million, down from 36,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 1.33M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has declined 21.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, up 7.65% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.7 per share. ITW’s profit will be $607.19M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.90 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

