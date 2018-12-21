Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,765 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.70B, down from 219,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 1.15 million shares traded or 26.83% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 6.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 1,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,836 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, down from 23,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $217.48. About 1.94 million shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

More important recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Announces Completion Of Enterprise Level Cybersecurity Assessment From UL – PRNewswire” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Short list of expected dividend hikes next week – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “MS Global Franchise Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.44 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Piper Jaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 18. On Wednesday, February 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, January 4, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 4. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230.0 target in Wednesday, September 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alley Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.07% or 13,423 shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 70,752 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Granite Ltd Liability Com reported 30,308 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 793 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grimes Com Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 20,200 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 1.96% or 474,861 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,000 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,544 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Ltd holds 0.06% or 166 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 21,095 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 89,700 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. $511,328 worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares were sold by Bodner Charles R. The insider Borzi James W sold $1.49M. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96 million on Wednesday, November 7. Lim James C also sold $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares. 5,243 shares were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr, worth $1.28 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Republic Investment has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 11,330 shares. Bb&T holds 4,773 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,060 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 163,070 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 15,524 shares. 248 are held by Hilton Cap. 612 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. 1,256 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Argent Tru invested in 1,216 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,705 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 17,438 shares. Guyasuta invested in 1,050 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 16,621 shares. 7,111 are held by Kentucky Retirement.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 27. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, December 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Sunday, January 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 20 by Goldman Sachs.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $227.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc New by 2 shares to 561 shares, valued at $242.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Sto (VTI) by 385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats With Embarrassingly Low Yields – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Lost 14% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Contains Immense Upside For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next Stop Is Up For Sherwin-Williams – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ask Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity. 995 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares with value of $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J. IPPOLITO PETER J. also sold $1.69M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. 5,080 shares valued at $2.33 million were sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P on Tuesday, August 28. $1.13M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was sold by Baxter Joel D.. The insider MORIKIS JOHN G sold $9.20M. On Wednesday, August 8 the insider Hodnik David F sold $234,328.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 earnings per share, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.61 million for 22.91 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.