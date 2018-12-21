General American Investors Company Inc decreased Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) stake by 13.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. General American Investors Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN)’s stock declined 16.33%. The General American Investors Company Inc holds 129,131 shares with $11.20 million value, down from 149,131 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc now has $29.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 3.87 million shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Among 4 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold”. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 16. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on Friday, November 16 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 25. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. See Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 New Target: $39 Upgrade

16/11/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

16/11/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $27 New Target: $30 Maintain

25/06/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 25.24 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 2.06 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 37.38% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.39 million activity. INSOFT STEVEN J sold $931,200 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Ritz Michael had sold 2,000 shares worth $72,000 on Tuesday, November 20.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.75 million for 11.73 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Eaton had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ETN in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Thursday, November 1. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 1. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Friday, September 28 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2.