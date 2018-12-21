D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp. (EXC) by 34.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 35,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,794 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, down from 101,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.74 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 33.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 53,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,332 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18 million, down from 157,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.22. About 106.72 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 20/04/2018 – General Electric met with the Department of Justice last month; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Rev $28.66B; 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 7 by Cowen & Co. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, December 10. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, October 30. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and $18.0 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, November 14 to “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, October 19. Oppenheimer maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.71% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carroll Financial Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 150,148 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company reported 39,220 shares. 8,246 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Mraz Amerine Associate, a California-based fund reported 15,650 shares. Kempner owns 289,979 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan & Sheerar reported 0.23% stake. British Columbia Corporation holds 0.28% or 2.34M shares. 80,770 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com. General Elec Com invested in 0.56% or 142,000 shares. Hudson Valley Adv holds 93,309 shares. 336,286 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny holds 1.01 million shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 2.15M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.19 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 14 DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 60,000 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric Remains Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “General Electric May Be Forced to Bet on Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE May Have Bottomed On Cyber Monday! Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,515 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc reported 6,425 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.52% or 68,000 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management owns 13,245 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1.21M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 91,982 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 318,343 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 2,490 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 4.43 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Associated Banc reported 0.02% stake. Golub Grp Lc reported 55,195 shares stake. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 11 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Centre Asset Management Lc owns 5,240 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Friday, November 18 to “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 4 report. The rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Sector Outperform” on Tuesday, July 24. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 28. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 13. Mizuho maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Hold” rating.

More important recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BGE ranked top utility for business customers – Baltimore Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.