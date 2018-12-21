Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 806,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $565.61 million, up from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 510,395 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 22.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 35,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,686 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.77M, up from 159,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 30.61 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Among 16 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 58.com had 26 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC downgraded 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Hold” rating. Brean Capital initiated it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Friday, June 3 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, May 26. As per Wednesday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, March 12. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 5. Credit Agricole initiated 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) rating on Thursday, October 15. Credit Agricole has “Sell” rating and $48 target. On Wednesday, May 10 the stock rating was initiated by TH Capital with “Buy”.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 91,900 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $97.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 88,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,807 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, December 20. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 1. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, August 13 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, April 12 report. Vetr downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $18.59 target in Tuesday, August 11 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, September 8. The company was maintained on Saturday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $829.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamco Glbl Gold Natural Resour (XGGNX) by 589,538 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $8.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Credit Alloc Income (BTZ) by 374,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,387 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Div (IHD).