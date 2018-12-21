Gfs Advisors Upped By $1.60 Million Its At&T (T) Holding; Freds (FRED) Has 0.49 Sentiment

Gfs Advisors Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 23.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 48,390 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 256,576 shares with $8.62 million value, up from 208,186 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $207.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 38.97 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%

Freds Inc (FRED) investors sentiment decreased to 0.49 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 0.53 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 20 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 41 sold and decreased their holdings in Freds Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 13.76 million shares, down from 15.84 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Freds Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 25 Increased: 11 New Position: 9.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, November 26 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, December 11 by Citigroup. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, December 3.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 11,675 shares to 94,514 valued at $7.87M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 7,100 shares and now owns 5,550 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 1.16 million shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Allstate has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Anchor Cap Lc has 75,837 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt has 2.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 7,283 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn reported 186,849 shares stake. Brown Advisory Limited Liability owns 79,460 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested 1.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Personal Capital Advsrs holds 960,834 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Rbo & Llc accumulated 31,433 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 1.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Noesis Mangement Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 135,106 were reported by Everence Cap Inc.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fred's, Inc. for 2.65 million shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 271,397 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holding Ag has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0.08% in the stock. Symons Capital Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 94,089 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $10.15 million activity.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company has market cap of $66.69 million. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores.