Prentiss Smith & Co Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1523.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc bought 44,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,285 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.65M, up from 2,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.46M shares traded or 43.90% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.97 million, up from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 11.61M shares traded or 106.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY

Among 33 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,912 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $144,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.75 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.