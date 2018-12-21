Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) stake by 17.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 67,398 shares as Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)’s stock declined 12.96%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 309,106 shares with $2.07 million value, down from 376,504 last quarter. Farmland Partners Inc now has $180.39M valuation. The stock decreased 6.02% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 525,465 shares traded or 88.73% up from the average. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 35.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44

STELCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had a decrease of 13.67% in short interest. STZHF’s SI was 74,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 13.67% from 86,300 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 28 days are for STELCO HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s short sellers to cover STZHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About shares traded. Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FPI’s profit will be $10.81M for 4.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Farmland Partners Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,350.00% EPS growth.

Stelco Holdings Inc. produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm provides slabs; hot-rolled coils for structural, construction, automotive, or tubing purposes; and hot-rolled pickle products. It has a 0.68 P/E ratio. It also offers cold-rolled full hard products; and galvanized and galvanneal sheet steel for automotive, construction, prepaint, and appliance applications, as well as metallurgical coke.