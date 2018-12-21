Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 119,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 421,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $96.38 million, up from 301,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.88 million shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQIYI INC ADS DEBUT AT $18.20 ON THE NASDAQ VS IPO PRICE OF $18/ADS; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14 million, up from 31,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 7.82 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qiagen Nv by 63,534 shares to 540,407 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 960,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Among 27 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Baidu had 76 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Daiwa Securities on Wednesday, February 14 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, May 12 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of BIDU in report on Friday, October 28 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Summit Research on Wednesday, September 30 to “Hold”. Wells Fargo initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Tuesday, September 26. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $290.0 target. JP Morgan initiated Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Wednesday, August 31 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legacy Private Trust Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,770 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 147,316 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd holds 0.48% or 3,729 shares. Rwwm Inc, California-based fund reported 164,680 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Co holds 4,178 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Limited Com has invested 2.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clark Capital Management Group Inc accumulated 0.68% or 178,485 shares. Dt Investment Prns Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 25,955 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Com Pa reported 20,690 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. American Intl stated it has 1.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 3,521 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 54,538 shares. 454,228 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Keating Investment Counselors reported 0.16% stake. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com owns 8,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

