Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) EPS Estimated At $0.61; American Assets Trust Has 0.8 Sentiment

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.36, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 59 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 74 reduced and sold their stock positions in American Assets Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 42.99 million shares, down from 43.02 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Assets Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 62 Increased: 38 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.61 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 38.64% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. GBCI’s profit would be $51.55M giving it 15.77 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 3.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 874,372 shares traded or 94.64% up from the average. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 13.87% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI); 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 63.91 million shares or 0.88% more from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. King Luther Cap Management owns 1.43 million shares. New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And has invested 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 27,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 164,063 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Shelton Cap, California-based fund reported 7,971 shares. 6,680 are owned by Pnc Services Gru. Los Angeles Equity owns 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 22,041 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss has 61,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 50,030 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% or 598 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Co owns 2,372 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 419,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

American Assets Inc holds 70.75% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. for 6.00 million shares. American Assets Investment Management Llc owns 1.46 million shares or 8.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.18% invested in the company for 2.09 million shares. The California-based Palo Capital Inc. has invested 1.24% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 474,500 shares.

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 94.3 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops high quality retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in attractive, high-barrier-to-entry markets in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

