Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 806.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 241,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,927 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 142,825 shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 43.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,947 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.04 million, up from 8,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.01. About 38,138 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Gilbert, AZ Water Resource MPC Utility System Rev Bonds to ‘AAA’; Outlook to Stable; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 19/04/2018 – FIVE MEMBERS OF MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF POLICY DECISION: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Llc reported 9,648 shares stake. Raymond James Trust Na owns 127,170 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.34% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 570 shares. Lloyds Bk Grp Public Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gradient Invs Lc reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,320 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 4,067 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fincl Services Corp holds 0.05% or 1,271 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Highstreet Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moore Capital Lp owns 15,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Covington Cap reported 700 shares stake. Nikko Asset Americas owns 36,937 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $288.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO) by 7,810 shares to 32,426 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 7,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,968 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $372,990 activity.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $91.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 86,091 shares to 36,572 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf by 45,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,430 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).

