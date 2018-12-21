Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home Sec Inco (FBHS) by 14.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 148,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.12M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home Sec Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 2.56 million shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 37.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 36.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 482,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 826,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.57M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 2.73 million shares traded or 88.39% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.78% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C

Among 13 analysts covering CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. CubeSmart had 54 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $33 target in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, August 30. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, January 20 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, November 28. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by SunTrust. Jefferies maintained the shares of CUBE in report on Monday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, March 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Thursday, May 12 report.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $79.11 million for 17.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CUBE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 177.77 million shares or 0.04% less from 177.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 34,190 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 14,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP owns 0.05% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 196,572 shares. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 34,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Llc stated it has 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 83,920 shares. 155 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 100 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Lc reported 9,197 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 141,027 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 121,342 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 30,177 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 278,879 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 91 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $781.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 314,200 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $26.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 318,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $24.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dave Busters Entermtainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 25,995 shares to 981,967 shares, valued at $65.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 18,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,666 shares, and cut its stake in Kornferry International (NYSE:KFY).

Among 21 analysts covering Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Fortune Brands Home & Security had 68 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) earned “Neutral” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 12. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of FBHS in report on Monday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Friday, January 6 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $62 target in Monday, May 1 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $78.0 target in Wednesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 31 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 26. The stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FBHS shares while 153 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.32 million shares or 2.66% more from 114.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 38,348 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Manhattan has 2,600 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0.03% or 262,852 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 13,342 shares. New England Mgmt owns 16,838 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0% or 396 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability invested 5.88% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.17 million shares stake. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,907 shares. Whittier accumulated 445 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr stated it has 15,385 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 22,485 shares.