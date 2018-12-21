Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 27,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,185 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.94M, down from 445,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 2.02 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Athersys Inc (ATHX) by 90.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 205,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44,000, down from 226,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Athersys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 941,891 shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) has risen 5.91% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHX News: 13/03/2018 – Athersys 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 13/03/2018 – Athersys and Healios Announce Binding Letter of Intent to Expand MultiStem Collaboration; 09/03/2018 Athersys Short-Interest Ratio Rises 70% to 22 Days; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC – CO WOULD RECEIVE COMMITTED PAYMENTS OF $35 MLN, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS, INCLUDING MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC ATHX.O – CO, HEALIOS K.K. ANNOUNCED INTENT TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND THEIR EXISTING DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION; 10/05/2018 – Athersys 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/03/2018 – Athersys Would Receive Committed Payments of $35M, Additional Milestone and Royalty Payments; 23/03/2018 – HEALIOS K.K. REPORTS 8.7 PCT STAKE IN ATHERSYS INC AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Athersys Announces Equity Investment and Binding Letter of Intent to Expand HEALIOS K.K. Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Athersys: Healios Will Pay Additional $25M in License/Option Fees in Installments

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $616,781 activity. ZEITZ JOCHEN had sold 1,598 shares worth $69,513.

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HOG’s profit will be $53.20 million for 25.01 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.69% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 861,833 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $26.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 2.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since August 8, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $169,784 activity. Harrington John J sold $28,707 worth of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 28,868 shares valued at $57,986 was sold by Campbell Laura K.

Analysts await Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Athersys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.66, from 2.42 in 2018Q2.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $166.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 159,000 shares to 680,500 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Streamline Health Solutions In (NASDAQ:STRM).

