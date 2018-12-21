Global Thematic Partners Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 50.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Global Thematic Partners Llc acquired 639,915 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Global Thematic Partners Llc holds 1.91 million shares with $86.56M value, up from 1.27 million last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $35.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 86,885 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ST) had a decrease of 21.01% in short interest. ST’s SI was 9.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 21.01% from 11.84 million shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 9 days are for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ST)’s short sellers to cover ST’s short positions. The SI to Sensata Technologies Holding Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.56%. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 906,374 shares traded. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) has declined 7.51% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ST News: 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Net $90.5M; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL VALVES BUSINESS TO PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $891M-$915M; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC ST.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 Neuberger Berman International Equity Adds Sensata Technologies; 24/04/2018 – Sensata Technologies Ending Cash Balance at March 31, 2018 Was $828.3M

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells sensors and controls. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. It operates in two divisions, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It has a 14.12 P/E ratio. The Performance Sensing segment makes pressure, temperature, speed, and position sensors, as well as electromechanical products for use in subsystems of automobiles, such as engine, air conditioning, and ride stabilization; heavy on- and off-road vehicles ; and systems that address safety and environmental concerns.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.17 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Sensata Technologies Holding PLC shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.87% less from 10.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stanley has invested 1.22% in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST). Tesuji Prtnrs Limited Co holds 30.12% or 10.50 million shares. Markel Corp has 82,000 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sensata Technologies Hold (NYSE:ST), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sensata Technologies Hold had 7 analyst reports since August 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, October 31. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Micron Technology had 17 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 17. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 23 report. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 17 by Deutsche Bank. Nomura maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, September 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 21. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform” on Tuesday, November 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 10 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Limited invested in 828,554 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Regions Corporation owns 3,431 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 46,274 shares. 568,833 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc. Hartford Investment Com has 169,432 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage reported 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). At Comml Bank reported 84,814 shares. Oppenheimer holds 0.14% or 120,150 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 6,782 shares in its portfolio. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fiera Cap Corp holds 0% or 13,891 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.03% stake. North Star Invest Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capital Ww Investors has 0.28% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 25.13M shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. $5.40M worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares were sold by SWITZ ROBERT E. $2.20 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) was sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR on Friday, July 20.

