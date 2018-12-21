Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 76.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 15,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,313 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 21.05 million shares traded or 86.84% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 22,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 751,716 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.18 million, down from 773,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.06 million shares traded or 116.27% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Tuesday, December 26. Leerink Swann maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Leerink Swann has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, December 17 report. Jefferies maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Tuesday, November 7 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Friday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $6.93 million activity. $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by Hourican Kevin. Brennan Troyen A also sold $1.17M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider Denton David M sold $2.02M. Boratto Eva C had sold 4,426 shares worth $354,080.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.75B for 7.48 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 0.42% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 40,787 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 111,458 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.2% or 482,880 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd invested in 0.04% or 488 shares. 801,424 were accumulated by Veritas Inv Llp. Naples Global Advsr Llc has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Omega Incorporated holds 1.34% or 394,600 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Holderness Investments stated it has 4,530 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) reported 34,036 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Acg Wealth owns 7,590 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 477,573 shares. Drexel Morgan reported 3,719 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $497.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlassian Corp. Plc by 90,490 shares to 435,198 shares, valued at $41.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $93,680 was made by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 25,869 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6.94 million shares. Telemus Lc reported 7,826 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt Lp reported 150,026 shares. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 75,540 shares. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc has 0.62% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Burney Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Texas-based Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 1.17 million shares. Castleark Limited Company reported 3,080 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,267 shares stake. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 364 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 0.13% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 2.80 million shares.

