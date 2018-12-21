Among 2 analysts covering Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nordson had 2 analyst reports since November 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, November 29, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 27. See Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/11/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 11.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 6,803 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 51,334 shares with $19.09M value, down from 58,137 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $174.21B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $306.77. About 4.85 million shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold Nordson Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 39.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17,928 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 47,485 shares. Psagot House invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 16 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.11% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 142 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur stated it has 61,832 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 826 shares. First Personal Financial holds 237 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 0.56% or 75,877 shares. 10,222 are owned by D E Shaw. 1,539 are held by Atria Invests Limited Company. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 5 shares.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. It has a 17.98 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity. 2,983 Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares with value of $433,848 were sold by PUMA MARY G. The insider Hilton Michael F sold $617,340.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $115.06. About 301,133 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has declined 11.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Sands Diana L. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E.

Among 7 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. Tigress Financial maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, November 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. UBS reinitiated The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, August 16 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $360 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, November 29.

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 12,933 shares to 299,312 valued at $14.53M in 2018Q3. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 8,530 shares and now owns 156,863 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.