Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 22.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 22,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.90 million, down from 99,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $9.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.41. About 5.83M shares traded or 35.91% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 10.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 7,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,547 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.63M, down from 73,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $196.02. About 2.88M shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $626.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12,874 shares to 172,604 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Carnival Banks on Strong Booking Trends Despite Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on November 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Higher Costs, Unfavorable Foreign Currency Ail Sealed Air – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Costco (NASDAQ:COST) – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Strategies Aid General Mills Pare Weak Units & Cost Woes? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Azrieli to build Israel’s tallest building at 2.5 bln shekel cost – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. On Monday, October 1 MEISENBACH JOHN W sold $707,430 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $5.22 million were sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25. The insider JELINEK W CRAIG sold 22,500 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.29M was sold by Murphy James P.. GALANTI RICHARD A had sold 4,163 shares worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 were sold by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 387 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian stated it has 277,290 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt Inc owns 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,050 shares. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.99% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.5% or 123,025 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 1.12% or 16,123 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability accumulated 12,683 shares. White Pine Limited Liability Corporation reported 880 shares. 1,633 are owned by Sequoia Advisors Lc. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,751 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.19 million shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Co reported 355,714 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 3,588 shares. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.58% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Bernstein initiated Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, February 6 with “Mkt Perform” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, February 10. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 3 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 6. On Monday, June 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, April 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 22 by Guggenheim.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 43,000 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 37,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Broker (IAI).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. $760,121 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, October 17. Shares for $19,607 were bought by Ricks David A. $2.94M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Rencher Bradley.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: Time to Bet on the Future – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, CARS, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – QQQ, ADBE, PYPL, TXN – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SLB, ADBE, ATVI – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,689 shares or 0.27% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt has invested 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 1.33% or 46,957 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.65% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Suntrust Banks invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 51,249 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 62,983 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 0.16% or 320,040 shares. 1,359 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Virginia-based Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 2.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume Capital Mngmt owns 250 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, June 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, March 18. As per Friday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 26 the stock rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 22.