Golub Group Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golub Group Llc bought 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.24M, up from 567,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golub Group Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 9.53 million shares traded or 44.54% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – 50AV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption(s); 08/03/2018 – 95DV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – 59NV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 46ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 63AM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 16.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,235 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25 million, up from 8,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $239.38. About 1.56M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $11.33 million activity. $427,855 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Purvis Shawn N. CHESTON SHEILA C. sold $3.34 million worth of stock or 10,440 shares. $1.59M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M.. 4,543 shares were sold by Caylor Mark A, worth $1.35M on Thursday, August 30. 10,000 shares were sold by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $2.75 million. Kalan Lesley A had sold 1,065 shares worth $319,521 on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Ltd owns 1.2% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 4,000 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 6,066 are owned by Connable Office. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd owns 2.40 million shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc Limited invested in 1,327 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Vantage Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,125 shares. Parkside Bankshares And reported 802 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3.81M shares. Sun Life Inc accumulated 0.03% or 480 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Aureus Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% or 2,475 shares. One Capital Mgmt accumulated 649 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,933 shares to 100 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,906 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp Class A.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $319 target in Monday, November 13 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, December 12. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, December 4. The company was maintained on Friday, June 22 by Robert W. Baird. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 17 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 2 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350.0 target in Friday, October 27 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 300 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.09% or 118,879 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv has 0.92% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 78,234 shares. Comerica Securities reported 0.04% stake. City Hldg Company invested in 0.71% or 48,526 shares. Fincl Architects owns 3,507 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,269 are held by Srb Corp. Charter Trust reported 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Kcm Ltd Liability Company has 4,719 shares. 57,776 are owned by Cambridge Inv Research Advisors. Montag A Assocs Inc invested in 20,811 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri reported 46,197 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 0.49% or 67,800 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 245,259 shares. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

