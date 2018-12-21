Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.32M, down from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $674.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $82.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1378.7. About 10.33M shares traded or 47.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 45,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.79 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 46,564 shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 20.45% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Axiom Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 27. As per Thursday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, June 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 27 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Tigress Financial. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 20 by Aegis Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, February 12.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Amazon Stock Looks Poised to Shine in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon partners with Orange; launches Nordics region – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Biggest Threats to Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon Web Services Announces Cloud Robotics Development Service (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services +4%, says Amazon to lease 10 additional aircraft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02 million. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22 million. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of stock or 1,726 shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31 million was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 4.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle invested in 2.15% or 53,718 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 130 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Inv Counselors has 5,218 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. General American Investors accumulated 18,000 shares. Michigan-based Exchange Mgmt has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Axel Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 3,900 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Mark Asset Mgmt Corporation has invested 8.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shell Asset Co invested in 48,441 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 155,136 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 27,007 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 1.77% or 10,538 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 279 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.90 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $90,724 activity. 5,000 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) shares with value of $41,869 were bought by Wills Bessie Ross. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $15,900 was made by Lam David on Tuesday, December 4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $4.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 163,220 shares to 904,601 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,330 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.07M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “Earnings Watch: Stocks Under $5 – TheStreet.com” on May 16, 2016, also Columbian.com with their article: “Longtime Riverview Bancorp CEO stepping down – The Columbian” published on January 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Riverview Community Bank Completes Transaction With MBank – GlobeNewswire” on February 17, 2017. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Four Takeaways from the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 7 investors sold RVSB shares while 18 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 13.66 million shares or 1.59% more from 13.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 82,117 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 148,739 shares. American Group Inc owns 14,073 shares. Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) or 173,738 shares. 2,099 are owned by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Thompson Davis Com Inc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc stated it has 31,221 shares. Menta Limited Liability reported 62,164 shares. Stifel reported 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 761 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 8,700 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 1,080 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 1.22 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 244,184 shares.