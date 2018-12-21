Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 26,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,815 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.77 million, up from 264,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 1.17M shares traded or 48.76% up from the average. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 268.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.45 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 1.20 million shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Avnet’s Revenue Recovery, Margin Improvement Trigger Bank Of America Upgrade (NASDAQ:AVT) – Benzinga” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avnet (AVT) Eyes IoT Expansion With Acquisition of Softweb – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financial Advisors Expect Market Downturn in 2019, According to SEI New Year’s Resolutions Survey – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is SEI Investments (SEIC) Down 5.3% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2018. More interesting news about SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEI Investments is Now Oversold (SEIC) – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is SEI (SEIC) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 22, 2018.