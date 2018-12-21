American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Digital Realty (DLR) by 36.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $551,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 589,091 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 1.94% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 29.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,275 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.67M, down from 14,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $276.88. About 229,210 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has risen 28.36% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Among 25 analysts covering Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Digital Realty Trust had 100 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) rating on Thursday, August 2. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $141 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 15 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, June 9. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 30. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 22 report.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc, which manages about $253.39M and $190.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 965 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.28 million activity. Mills Joshua A. had sold 2,500 shares worth $281,250 on Monday, July 2. Another trade for 7,871 shares valued at $913,036 was made by Sharp Christopher on Monday, December 3. 10,435 shares were sold by SHAM EDWARD F, worth $1.20M.

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust: No Time Like The Present – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Kayne Anderson, Accordion, KPS, Sterling, Ardian | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digital Realty Is Raining Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2018. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cowen names Zayo among “three best ideas” – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain QTS Realty Trust: A Head-To-Head Matchup With Digital Realty Trust Preferred Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DLR shares while 183 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 199.14 million shares or 0.10% less from 199.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,929 shares. Lvm Mi holds 4.39% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 171,049 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sterling Cap Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Whittier Tru Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 4,023 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 94,903 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 1.12 million shares. Pggm Invests holds 3.18 million shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 8.75M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.05% or 26,660 shares. Next Incorporated owns 1,384 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Boston Advsrs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 45,663 shares. 40 are owned by Lifeplan Group Inc.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 8.39% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.55 per share. DLR’s profit will be $360.58 million for 15.91 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.07% EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Sector Weight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by UBS. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $172 target. Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock to “” rating in Tuesday, November 17 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 2. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 20.

Investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 28 investors sold GWW shares while 228 reduced holdings. only 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 41.59 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 1,319 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 725 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 210,943 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,040 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 8 shares. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% stake. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.05% or 29,003 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department owns 800 shares. 3,913 were reported by Regions. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 859 shares. 24,575 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 1.66% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $490.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 9,344 shares to 20,062 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: W.W. Grainger, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Vuzix, Trupanion, WW Grainger, Greenlight Capital Re, Golden Star Resources, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy WW. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) At $255.3? – Yahoo Finance” published on March 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grainger Stock Rose More Than 10% in November – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.58 EPS, up 21.77% or $0.64 from last year’s $2.94 per share. GWW’s profit will be $201.63M for 19.34 P/E if the $3.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.19 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.56% negative EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.40 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $360,177 was made by ANDERSON BRIAN P on Thursday, August 16. $518,784 worth of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was sold by Tapia Eric R on Monday, July 30.