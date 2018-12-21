Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Profire Energy (PFIE) stake by 14.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 111,377 shares as Profire Energy (PFIE)’s stock declined 36.52%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 855,743 shares with $2.73M value, up from 744,366 last quarter. Profire Energy now has $71.40 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.485. About 155,955 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has risen 3.91% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. ULGX’s SI was 38,700 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 40,200 shares previously. With 106,100 avg volume, 0 days are for UROLOGIX INC (OTCMKTS:ULGX)’s short sellers to cover ULGX’s short positions. It closed at $0.005 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia in the United States. The company has market cap of $106,410. The firm offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $26.41 million activity. Shares for $10.16 million were sold by Hatch Brenton W. 5.00 million shares were sold by Albert Harold, worth $16.25 million.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) stake by 363,338 shares to 972,445 valued at $4.01M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) stake by 117,410 shares and now owns 281,231 shares. Liveperson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 2.90, from 4.38 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold PFIE shares while 15 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 18.91 million shares or 49.67% less from 37.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 482,025 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 1.53M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 6,585 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.03% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 10,505 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 192,601 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 156,569 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). 24,400 were accumulated by Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 981,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru reported 105,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Alliancebernstein Lp has 13,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.02% or 74,765 shares in its portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 67,120 shares.