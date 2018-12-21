Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased Trimble Inc (TRMB) stake by 18.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grandfield & Dodd Llc acquired 38,090 shares as Trimble Inc (TRMB)’s stock declined 16.24%. The Grandfield & Dodd Llc holds 245,298 shares with $10.66 million value, up from 207,208 last quarter. Trimble Inc now has $7.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 766,325 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has declined 12.77% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health lmagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Among 3 analysts covering Crh (LON:CRH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crh had 5 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Friday, August 17. UBS maintained CRH plc (LON:CRH) rating on Tuesday, November 27. UBS has “Buy” rating and GBX 2850 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 23. See CRH plc (LON:CRH) latest ratings:

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. The company has market cap of 16.51 billion GBP. The firm operates through seven divisions: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, Americas Distribution, and Asia. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. The firm makes and supplies cement, aggregates, ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete landscaping, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, shutters and awnings, and fencing and composite access chambers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.64, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CRH plc shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 35.32 million shares or 5.92% less from 37.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in CRH plc (LON:CRH). Llc invested in 0% or 212 shares. Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 33 shares stake. Moreover, Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.41% invested in CRH plc (LON:CRH). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in CRH plc (LON:CRH). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 372,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.01% in CRH plc (LON:CRH). Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in CRH plc (LON:CRH) for 1,936 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 15,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 509,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 188 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 172,763 shares. Smithfield Co owns 425 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Comm (Operating As Southport Cap Management) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CRH plc (LON:CRH). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 51,427 shares.

The stock increased 2.46% or GBX 48.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2020. About 1.56 million shares traded. CRH plc (LON:CRH) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRH News: 18/04/2018 – CRH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CRH to pause on major deals for rest of 2018 -CEO; 27/03/2018 – CRH PLC – ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF BONDS ISSUED BY CRH AMERICA, INC; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – GROUP EBITDA, FOR SEASONALLY LESS SIGNIFICANT FIRST HALF OF YEAR, EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH H1 2017 ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE; 02/05/2018 – CRH Commences Phase 1 of Shr Buyback Programme; 27/03/2018 – CRH – UNIT TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.125% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2018 OF WHICH $287.9 MLN IS OUTSTANDING ON APRIL 27; 20/04/2018 – CRH Mulls Separate Listing of U.S. Business, Share Buyback -Irish Times; 25/04/2018 – CRH announces share buyback, new divestment programme; 20/04/2018 – CRH CEO says full or partial listing of US arm is under consideration; 25/04/2018 – CRH PLC CRH.l – REPURCHASE PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,629 shares to 104,970 valued at $22.48 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 3,805 shares and now owns 110,334 shares. Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.71 million activity. MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold $89,308 worth of stock. $562,676 worth of stock was sold by KIRKLAND JAMES A on Monday, December 3. Janow Merit E had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.24 million. $63,774 worth of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) was sold by PAINTER ROBERT G on Thursday, November 15. On Wednesday, September 12 the insider SANKPAL SACHIN sold $135,556.