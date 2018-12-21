Granite Investment Partners Llc increased Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) stake by 4.2% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc acquired 10,902 shares as Astec Inds Inc (ASTE)’s stock declined 36.44%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 270,535 shares with $13.64M value, up from 259,633 last quarter. Astec Inds Inc now has $664.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 85,407 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 42.09% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 28 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold their holdings in FBL Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database now own: 7.17 million shares, up from 6.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Astec Industries had 3 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.53, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASTE shares while 30 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 0.31% more from 20.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.26% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 22,386 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 6,729 shares. Parametric Associates Lc accumulated 0% or 37,828 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 38,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 4,994 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 6,740 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 23,500 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Moreover, Thompson Davis & has 0.04% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Mason Street Advsr Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 112,319 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 10,200 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 2,917 shares to 44,369 valued at $6.17 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 4,418 shares and now owns 59,439 shares. Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was reduced too.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.65% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. for 172,285 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 671,252 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.09% invested in the company for 121,572 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.06 million shares.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 8.52 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Analysts await FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.99 per share. FFG’s profit will be $30.00M for 13.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by FBL Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.47% negative EPS growth.

