Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 38.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 5,500 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 8,900 shares with $659,000 value, down from 14,400 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $8.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 508,508 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) had a decrease of 1.15% in short interest. TUES’s SI was 10.91M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.15% from 11.04M shares previously. With 196,600 avg volume, 56 days are for Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES)’s short sellers to cover TUES’s short positions. The SI to Tuesday Morning Corp’s float is 31.92%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 81,086 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 15.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.14 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal décor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $9,448 activity. $4,624 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares were sold by Hixon Phillip D.. Byrd-Rohleder Belinda J. sold $1,923 worth of stock or 641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 32.40 million shares or 1.37% more from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 14,383 shares. D E Shaw & has 610,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 99,998 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 3,400 shares stake. Grace White holds 1.21% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). State Street reported 68,838 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.6% or 1.90M shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 23,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 859,389 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,647 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 617 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 6.89M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 97,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Oriental Education had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $98 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, November 1.