Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) stake by 38.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 5,500 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU)’s stock declined 21.53%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 8,900 shares with $659,000 value, down from 14,400 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I now has $8.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 508,508 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 38.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.16% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES) had a decrease of 1.15% in short interest. TUES’s SI was 10.91M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.15% from 11.04M shares previously. With 196,600 avg volume, 56 days are for Tuesday Morning Corp (NASDAQ:TUES)’s short sellers to cover TUES’s short positions. The SI to Tuesday Morning Corp’s float is 31.92%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 81,086 shares traded. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 15.71% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.14 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $9,448 activity. $4,624 worth of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) shares were sold by Hixon Phillip D.. Byrd-Rohleder Belinda J. sold $1,923 worth of stock or 641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 32.40 million shares or 1.37% more from 31.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0% or 14,383 shares. D E Shaw & has 610,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 99,998 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 3,400 shares stake. Grace White holds 1.21% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). State Street reported 68,838 shares. Portolan Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.6% or 1.90M shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 23,164 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 859,389 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,647 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) for 617 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 6.89M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 97,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 266.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -104.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. New Oriental Education had 4 analyst reports since October 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) rating on Wednesday, October 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $98 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, November 1.