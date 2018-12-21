Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marsh And Mc Lennancompanies Inc (MMC) by 216.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 6,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,332 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $772,000, up from 2,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marsh And Mc Lennancompanies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 879,297 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 1.00% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cbre Group Inc. (CBG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.77 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbre Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 462,025 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CBG News: 20/03/2018 – News On CBRE Group Inc. (CBG) Now Under CBRE; 12/03/2018 – CBRE Leads Global Commercial Property Investment Sales Activity for Seventh Consecutive Year; 07/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 08/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP, REPORTS NYSE TICKER SYMBOL CHANGE TO “CBRE”; 20/03/2018 – CBRE BUYS PORTFOLIO IN CENTRAL LONDON TO CLIENTS; NO TERMS; 08/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP – TRADING UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 19; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 08/03/2018 – CBRE Group, Inc. Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to “CBRE”; 21/03/2018 – CBRE appraisal values Cielo Mar land at $42M; 15/03/2018 – CBRE GROUP INC CBG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $52

Among 17 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Marsh & McLennan had 45 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MMC in report on Friday, December 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, September 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 13 by Jefferies. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Friday, June 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill to “Buy” on Monday, November 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. Sterne Agee CRT initiated Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on Monday, September 21 with “Neutral” rating.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $613.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 619,480 shares to 2,431 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Irelandshares Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 52,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,586 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 416.43 million shares or 0.13% less from 416.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Comml Bank Of America De holds 6.52 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 963,809 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability stated it has 3,298 shares. Forbes J M & Co Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). State Street holds 0.15% or 22.99 million shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.36% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Raymond James Na has 6,945 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,440 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.83 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CBG shares while 176 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 310.52 million shares or 0.73% less from 312.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signature Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 5,960 shares. Conning reported 6,413 shares stake. Insight 2811 has 0.26% invested in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). First Republic Invest Management Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ariel Ltd has 0.92% invested in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) for 1.89M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 9,540 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.08% or 126,657 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Co New York holds 48,970 shares. Liberty Mutual Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,086 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp holds 0.38% in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) or 9.80M shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.03% or 6,409 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.04% in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.42% in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $2.45 million were sold by GROCH JAMES R on Wednesday, June 20. LOPEZ GERARDO I bought $212,066 worth of stock.

Among 13 analysts covering CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. CBRE Group had 30 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) has “Outperform” rating given on Sunday, September 6 by William Blair. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 3. The stock of CBRE Group Inc Class A (NYSE:CBG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 15. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, May 29.