Among 4 analysts covering Heico (NYSE:HEI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Heico had 6 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 29 report. As per Tuesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. See HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) latest ratings:

30/08/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $83 New Target: $95 Maintain

29/08/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $100 Maintain

21/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $76 New Target: $85 Maintain

16/08/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $83 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $84 Initiates Coverage On

29/06/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $84 Maintain

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Public Storage (PSA) stake by 2.48% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 11,237 shares as Public Storage (PSA)’s stock rose 1.05%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 441,109 shares with $89.01M value, down from 452,346 last quarter. Public Storage now has $36.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $206.38. About 1.22 million shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 2.69% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Among 5 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Public Storage had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, December 18 by Evercore. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 22 to “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, December 13 to “Underperform”. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 5. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage slides after Goldman downgrades on excess storage space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2018.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.80 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.75 per share. PSA’s profit will be $488.87M for 18.43 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 36,451 shares to 512,702 valued at $12.49M in 2018Q3. It also upped Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 36,752 shares and now owns 41,868 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was raised too.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Defense Stocks to Watch in December – Motley Fool” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HEICO Corporation Acquires Leading Niche Power Amplifier Maker – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Aerospace & Defense Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HEICO declares a 5-for-4 stock split – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.72 billion. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. It has a 38.95 P/E ratio. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 450,648 shares traded or 6.08% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 42.52% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%