Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (NYSE:SOL) had a decrease of 7.44% in short interest. SOL’s SI was 75,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 7.44% from 82,000 shares previously. With 57,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr (NYSE:SOL)’s short sellers to cover SOL’s short positions. The SI to Renesola LTD. American Depsitary Shares (each Repr’s float is 0.63%. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.052 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 22,823 shares traded. ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has declined 50.65% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SOL News: 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 Renesola 4Q Rev $64.8M; 03/05/2018 – ReneSola Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Up on the roof: China’s Renesola bets on small-scale solar projects; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD – IN 2018, INTENDS TO CONNECT 150 MW TO 200 MW OF DG PROJECTS IN CHINA, AND TO MONETIZE 50 MW TO 70 MW PROJECTS IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – RENESOLA NAMES XIAOLIANG LIANG NEW CFO; 25/04/2018 – RENESOLA LTD SOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $130 MLN TO $140 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTED-RENESOLA LTD – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CFO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018 (ADDS; 23/05/2018 – APPOINTED XIAOLIANG LIANG AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Renesola Sees 1Q Rev $30M-$35M

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 5.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 1,800 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock declined 10.82%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 29,800 shares with $12.89 million value, down from 31,600 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $28.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $10.23 during the last trading session, reaching $358.21. About 10 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Equinix had 10 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Thursday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, November 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $511 target in Friday, November 2 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Equinix Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commit To Purchase Equinix At $270, Earn 2.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “XLRE, PLD, PSA, EQIX: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLRE, PLD, PSA, EQIX – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix to Expand Presence in Finland with New Data Center – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $4.73 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D, worth $663,742 on Friday, July 27. Shares for $1.07 million were sold by Lee Yau Tat. Campbell Michael Earl also sold $557,165 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. The insider Meyers Charles J sold 280 shares worth $124,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa holds 25,672 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 19,706 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 2,301 shares. 3,006 were reported by Bluecrest Limited. Amer International has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Citigroup holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 112,075 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com owns 232,298 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc invested 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Voya Management Ltd Liability owns 29,155 shares. Plante Moran Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 9 shares.