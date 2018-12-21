Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 7.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,967 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.70 million, down from 20,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 127.20% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (AIV) by 11.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 193,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.52M, up from 172,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 4.32M shares traded or 227.57% up from the average. Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has risen 7.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIV News: 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Rev $247.7M; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q Net $83.8M; 07/05/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – WILL SELL ITS ASSET MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO & FOUR AFFORDABLE REAL ESTATE COMMUNITIES TO RELATED’S AFFORDABLE DIVISION FOR $590 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Aimco to Sell its Asset Management Portfolio to Related Companies; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO- TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO REDUCE AIMCO’S AFFO BY $0.03 PER SHARE IN 2018 AND $0.04 PER SHARE IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AIMCO – TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BECOME ACCRETIVE IN 2021; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment Expects 2018 AFFO to Be $2.08 to $2.18/Share; 07/05/2018 – Apartment Investment 1Q EPS 52c

More notable recent Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Leaders Join Aimco to Celebrate Grand Opening of Indigo Apartment Homes in Redwood City – PR Newswire” published on February 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Despite Its Strengths, Camden Property Trust’s Risk-Reward Is Not Compelling – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018. More interesting news about Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The hottest U.S. housing rental markets cool off from oversupply, softer demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2018.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $192.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 30,800 shares to 65,066 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,800 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Among 18 analysts covering Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE:AIV), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 28% are positive. Apartment Investment & Management Co had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 30 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, September 15. The rating was downgraded by Miller Tabak to “Sell” on Monday, November 9. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $44 target in Monday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, October 20, the company rating was downgraded by JMP Securities. The stock of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, July 23. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AIV shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 152.97 million shares or 1.00% less from 154.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) for 39,816 shares. Asset One Communication Ltd has 318,896 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 34,363 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 85,176 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees owns 78,644 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) for 6.12M shares. Cibc Ww Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). State Street Corp accumulated 8.03 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Gyroscope Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 7,698 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 1.40 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV). Cohen And Steers Inc reported 21.12 million shares stake.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $391,484 activity. COHN LISA R had sold 5,000 shares worth $228,123 on Friday, November 9.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, October 17. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, November 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 13. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 14 by Nomura. Guggenheim maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 20. Jefferies maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, June 12. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $28100 target. The stock has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, August 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21,536 shares to 42,749 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 846 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 46,117 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited reported 0.14% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 680,645 shares. Comgest Global Sas invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 815 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.07% or 43,213 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc owns 973,825 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.05% or 7,236 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 6,911 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Ltd Co holds 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 16,289 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,010 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 2,190 shares.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “International Prix Galien Recognizes SPINRAZA® as Best Biotechnology Product – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Baker Hughes, Biogen, FedEx, Intel, Micron, Roku, Shake Shack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 12/16/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Applauds Quebec Decision to Cover SPINRAZA for broad population of SMA Patients – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 6,783.91 up 30.18 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 earnings per share, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.