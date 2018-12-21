STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had a decrease of 79.61% in short interest. SRMLF’s SI was 24,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 79.61% from 119,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 243 days are for STORM RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s short sellers to cover SRMLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.5801 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) formed triangle with $34.25 target or 7.00% above today's $32.01 share price. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) has $273.30M valuation. It closed at $32.01 lastly. It is up 5.69% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.69% the S&P500.

Storm Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $123.95 million. It primarily owns interests in lands covering approximately an area of 109,000 net acres in 155 net sections located in Umbach, as well as interests in 119 sections covering approximately an area of 78,000 net acres situated in Horn River Basin, Northeast British Columbia. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio.

More recent Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinook Energy: This Undiscovered Montney Gem Has Potential To Triple – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2016. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Painted Pony Price Target Revised Due To Lower AECO Prices, Higher Decline Rates – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinook Energy: Free At Last And The Montney Growth Engine Begins At A Bargain Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 03, 2017 was also an interesting one.

