Greenleaf Trust decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH) stake by 4.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenleaf Trust analyzed 2,750 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr (GWPH)'s stock declined 12.87%. The Greenleaf Trust holds 54,844 shares with $9.47M value, down from 57,594 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc Adr now has $3.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 13,516 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500.

SWIRE PACIFIC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SWRAF) had an increase of 6.24% in short interest. SWRAF’s SI was 1.86M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 6.24% from 1.75 million shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 162 days are for SWIRE PACIFIC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SWRAF)’s short sellers to cover SWRAF’s short positions. It closed at $11.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAF)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.61 billion. The Company’s Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. It has a 4.77 P/E ratio. This divisionÂ’s property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential projects and towers under development, and an office property, as well as land banks.

Greenleaf Trust increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 16,485 shares to 62,181 valued at $13.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,107 shares and now owns 3,672 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)