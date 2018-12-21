Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Suntrust Banks (STI) Position; Shineco (TYHT) Shorts Raised By 8.38%

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) stake by 24.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 21,335 shares as Suntrust Banks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 24.91%. The Greenwood Capital Associates Llc holds 66,807 shares with $4.46M value, down from 88,142 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc now has $21.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 3.76M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) had an increase of 8.38% in short interest. TYHT’s SI was 221,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.38% from 204,100 shares previously. With 130,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s short sellers to cover TYHT’s short positions. The SI to Shineco Inc’s float is 1.5%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5275. About 47,276 shares traded. Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) has declined 75.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.86% the S&P500.

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. The company has market cap of $12.07 million. It engages in growing and cultivating yew trees whose branches can be used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as for ornamental indoor bonsai tree for purifying air quality; and planting, processing, and distributing organic fruits and vegetables, such as tomato, eggplants, string beans, and peppers as well as blueberries and wine grapes. It has a 1.6 P/E ratio. The firm also develops, makes, and distributes Chinese medicinal herbal products and decoction pieces, including medicines for bone and joint pain, arthritis, respiratory infections, and insomnia, as well as various other common ailments; and distributes a range of Western medicines through its wholesale and retail channels.

Among 10 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SunTrust Banks had 12 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Bernstein. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, December 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $70 target in Monday, October 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Sandler O’Neill. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STI in report on Monday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Argus Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, July 2 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 13 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Pittenger And Anderson Inc owns 500 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Com has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Macquarie Gru Limited has 192,587 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 48,515 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 5,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rnc Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 14,478 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 1.53M shares. Blair William Co Il accumulated 0.01% or 16,759 shares. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 0.15% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Kbc Gp Nv holds 46,866 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $182,835 activity. ARRIETA JORGE sold $182,835 worth of stock.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 139,442 shares to 203,349 valued at $10.53 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tapestry Inc stake by 7,915 shares and now owns 16,809 shares. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $628.95 million for 8.73 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.