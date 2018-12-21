Among 2 analysts covering ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ArcelorMittal had 2 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the shares of MT in report on Friday, November 9 to “Neutral” rating. See ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) latest ratings:

09/11/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

06/07/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

In an analyst note released on Friday morning, Greif (NYSE:GEF) stock had its Outperform Rating reiterated by expert analysts at Baird. They currently have a $42 TP on company. Baird’s target would indicate a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s last stock price.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 2.76M shares traded. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has declined 31.06% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MT News: 07/05/2018 – EU regulators approve ArcelorMittal to buy Italian peer llva; 21/03/2018 – BRIEF-Essar Steel Administrator: Numetal, ArcelorMittal Bids lneligible-TV Channels Citing; 28/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD ACLJ.J – MOU RELATES TO SALE OF ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA’S INDIRECT 50% INTEREST IN MIHBV TO A SUBSIDIARY OF MACHOLD; 10/04/2018 – HANUNG TOYS AND TEXTILES LTD HATT.NS SAYS SUNIL MITTAL RESIGNS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – ArcelorMittal Canada steelmaker not seeking government aid -CEO; 13/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal submits proposed divestment package to European Commission; 11/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SA – IMPROVEMENT IN GLOBAL STEEL MARKET DYNAMICS HAS CONTINUED INTO 2018; 26/04/2018 – Arcelormittal South Africa Limited Acl – Availability And Distribution Of Summarised Annual Financial Statements And Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 30/03/2018 – NBCC EXTENDED TENURE OF CHAIRMAN ANOOP KUMAR MITTAL; 28/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SA – MIHBV’S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IS PRESENTLY HELD: – 50% BY MACHOLD’S SUBSIDIARY, MACSTEEL GLOBAL SARL BV (“MACGLOBAL”), REGISTERED IN LUXEMBOURG

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company has market cap of $21.59 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It has a 4.35 P/E ratio. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Among 2 analysts covering Greif (NYSE:GEF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Greif had 2 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 16. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 7 report.

The stock decreased 18.04% or $7.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 953,514 shares traded or 486.62% up from the average. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 31.17% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.17% the S&P500.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates in four divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $196,346 activity. MCNAMARA JOHN W bought $98,173 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. On Tuesday, November 6 Ragan Virginia D. sold $294,519 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 5,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 22.64 million shares or 2.94% more from 21.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 2,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 265,780 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 104,784 shares. 8,400 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Principal reported 118,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Inc reported 36,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,803 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Com has invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc accumulated 5,632 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). United Serv Automobile Association reported 267,351 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 179,489 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 46,485 shares in its portfolio.