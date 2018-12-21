Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 20,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.49M, down from 418,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 20.08M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space

Greystone Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Investment Management Llc bought 11,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,889 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.67M, up from 109,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 32.15M shares traded or 65.92% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – AUSNUTRIA SAYS CITI AGRI FUND TO HOLD 25.18% AFTER DEALS; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/03/2018 – DEMOCRATS WANT CFPB TO PROBE CITIGROUP ON CARD ACT; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 3,793 shares to 29,755 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Results Were In Line With Expectations – Citi – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Earnings: Decent, Even If Not Overly Exciting – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers (MRIN) (PBYI) (ORCL) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What to Expect from Oracle’s (ORCL) Earnings – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 23 with “Equal Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, September 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $48 target in Thursday, March 16 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 24. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,400 shares. Bp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 254,000 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 64,878 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Prentiss Smith & accumulated 1,845 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Finance Counselors Inc has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Invesco holds 20.19 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.5% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 253,090 shares. 227,016 are held by Jlb Associate. Legacy Private Trust Commerce stated it has 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Llc owns 15.21 million shares or 2.81% of their US portfolio. 8,556 are owned by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Co.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 17. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 11 by Bank of America. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, September 28, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, September 21. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Wells Fargo.

Greystone Investment Management Llc, which manages about $329.92M and $231.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 45,209 shares to 108,938 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 218 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Somerset Trust reported 44,395 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 44,289 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 43,003 shares. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens And Northern Corporation accumulated 1.39% or 28,460 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct has invested 4.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Garnet Equity accumulated 3.66% or 70,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company invested in 0.18% or 27,483 shares. Old Natl State Bank In has invested 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highland Lc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 256,332 shares. Pggm reported 1.30M shares.