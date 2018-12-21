Among 7 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Check Point Software Tech had 9 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) rating on Thursday, October 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $115 target. UBS maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. See Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) latest ratings:

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 32.21% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 598,384 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock declined 10.88%. The Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 1.26 million shares with $100.88M value, down from 1.86M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $96.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 572,542 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – RBC CITES LAWMAKER HONCHARENKO ON UKRAINIAN ANTI-GRAFT COURT; 10/05/2018 – ARITZIA INC ATZ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$18; 11/04/2018 – World #1 Dustin Johnson and Sam Saunders, grandson to The King, take a “swing at the past” to celebrate the 50th RBC Heritage; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 30/05/2018 – SILVER LAKE- ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT LETTER AMONG OTHERS WITH ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, RBC EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – NICE LTD NICE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 15/05/2018 – RBC Global Adds Tapestry, Exits Occidental: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACR_u.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.72 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.09% negative EPS growth.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software services and products for IT security worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.75 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security activities and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.