Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Griffon Corp (GFF) by 143.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 66,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,558 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83M, up from 46,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Griffon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 87,924 shares traded. Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) has declined 48.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GFF News: 03/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Net $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Griffon: Purchase Price $180 Million; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON REPORTS CLOPAY BUILDING PRODUCTS TO BUY CORNELLCOOKSON; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Rev $478.6M; 21/05/2018 – Griffon Corporation Receives Antitrust Clearance for CornellCookson Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GRIFFON CORP – CO, CORNELLCOOKSON HAVE STRUCTURED ACQUISITION SUCH THAT IT WILL BE TREATED AS AN ASSET PURCHASE FOR TAX PURPOSES; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Emea Cmbs Notes Issued By Griffon Funding Limited; 21/05/2018 – GRIFFON GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR CORNELLCOOKSON PURCHASE; 03/05/2018 – Griffon 2Q Adj EPS 6c

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 11.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,933 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.17M, down from 41,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $81.87. About 291,178 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 17/04/2018 – Lyxor PEA Nasdaq-100 Daily 2x Leveraged UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – After U.S. Dodd-Frank law changes, lobbyists fight for more; 13/03/2018 – Lifeway Foods Executives to Ring Nasdaq’s Closing Bell March 14 to Celebrate the Release of The Kefir Cookbook, Women’s His; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit at D&R IP-SoC Days April 5 in Santa Clara, Calif., Showcasing eFPGA Products; 14/03/2018 – Hemispherx Biopharma and UNMC Partner to Take on Pancreatic Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Verifundr Platform Develops Own CryptoCoin Announced by APT Systems; 30/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 32.50 Points (0.46%); 11/04/2018 – Alarm.com Enhances MobileTech, the Essential App for Technicians

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.74, from 3.24 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold GFF shares while 25 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 48.78% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 84,368 are held by Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Company. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 37,595 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 113,558 shares. Comerica Retail Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 32,475 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc invested in 4,182 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Ubs Asset Americas holds 13,798 shares. Penn Com Inc holds 0.23% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) or 185,213 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 31,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 12,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) for 115,545 shares. 9,127 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF). Ironwood Inv Management Llc reported 38,285 shares.

Since November 21, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $519,787 activity. $23,600 worth of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) was bought by Harris Brian G on Friday, November 23. 4,500 shares valued at $52,290 were bought by Kaplan Seth L. on Tuesday, December 4. Durborow W. Christopher bought 2,550 shares worth $30,447.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luminex Corp Del (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 33,989 shares to 86,011 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 4,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Among 4 analysts covering Griffon (NYSE:GFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Griffon had 6 analyst reports since November 17, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Thursday, November 15. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 17 by Sidoti.

More notable recent Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Griffon Corporation Declares Special Dividend – Business Wire” on March 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Griffon Corp (GFF) CEO Ronald Kramer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Griffon’s subsidiary to acquire CornellCookson – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of the Clopay Plastic Products Company, Inc. from Griffon Corporation – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “Griffon purchases clothing storage maker ClosetMaid from Emerson – Mergers & Acquisitions – The Middle Market” with publication date: September 07, 2017.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 12,595 shares to 257,103 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 25,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 107,279 shares. Ancora Ltd Co reported 1,517 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 64 shares. 25,851 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited accumulated 4,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Capital Invsts reported 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 18,046 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 146,289 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp owns 170,476 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 1,423 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,311 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 72,300 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 6,684 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $354,790 activity. On Monday, October 29 the insider DENNISON ANN M sold $129,940.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.75 million for 17.06 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering NASDAQ OMX Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NASDAQ OMX Group had 84 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 6. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 10 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, September 21. Barclays Capital maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) rating on Tuesday, August 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $60.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, June 26. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Lime Technologies to the Main Market – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Announces the Closure of its US Markets in Honor of a National Day of Mourning for President George HW Bush – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Scape Technologies to First North – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Posts Mixed Q2 Volumes, Revenues Per Contract – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2018.